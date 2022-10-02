EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation is partnering with El Paso Animal Services to create ‘Friends of El Paso Animal Services Fund’ to help save animals’ lives.

The Friends of El Paso Animal Services was started by former City Representative Dr. Michiel Noe in 2017 to support the El Paso Animal Services life saving goal, which has recently been finalized. Friends of EPAS is a foundation supported by the El Paso Community Foundation to bridge the gap between the city shelter and animals in its care, providing programs to help shelter animals find forever homes.

El Paso Animal Services is dedicated to providing exceptional care and treatment to improve the quality of life for pets in the shelter as well as in the community. Being the only open-admission shelter in the borderland region, EPAS currently has over 1,000 animals at the shelter and 3,000 pets in foster care. Its partnership with EPCF will allow the shelter to take in tax-deductible donations and apply for grants to further its mission to provide El Paso’s animals a safe, healthy, and happy future.

Find out how you can help and join EPAS lifesaving mission by visiting El Paso Animal Services.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.