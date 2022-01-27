EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – TFCU has partnered with newly founded, Underserved Communities Foundation (UCF), to provide El Paso families living in poverty with the aid and resources needed to elevate their quality of life.

The donation of $200,000 will help to establish the foundation and support the El Paso community in a new way that promotes initiatives, programs, and policies to help produce a thriving and equitable society.

TFCU is pleased to contribute to the impact that the UCF will provide for the underserved communities within El Paso. It is our core philosophy as a Credit Union to serve and give back to the people that make up our community. Partnering with the UCF expands our horizons and provides a new opportunity to reach those who require additional assistance. It is imperative that we devote our time and resources to assisting the underserved communities if we wish to see El Paso prosper as a whole. Max villaronga, president & ceo, tfcu

The Underserved Communities Foundation (UCF) was founded in March 2021 as a non-profit community foundation embracing the vision of community and individual economic development through the people helping people philosophy.

Officials with the foundation say the UCF will support activities and organizations that address: Affordable/accessible credit and savings, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Employment, Environment, Food Insecurity, Health, Housing, Technology, and Transportation.

For more information or to donate to UCF contact Diana I. Hastings at 915-926-2412 or d.hastings@underservedcommunitiesfoundation.org

TFCU officials say they look forward to collaborating with the UCF on many more community impact projects to come in the future.







