New fencing installed in Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The empty lot within the disputed Duranguito neighborhood is now fenced off.

Crews with the City working on the fencing Tuesday were met by preservationists and residents looking to save the area from the city’s arena project.

There are still two residents who live within the arena footprint. One of them said the barrier blocks her from being able to take out her trash and get her mail.

She had a message for City Hall.

“They need to get up from their desks. The Mayor and all his minions. Quit sitting down and come see because the only ones that know what it’s like to live here is us,” Antonia Morales told KTSM in Spanish.

The City of El Paso owns the lot, they gave KTSM a statement on Monday night stating in part, “the City of El Paso is reinforcing the fencing in the area in the interest of public safety due to incidents in which individuals have trespassed on the property.”