New face comparison camera could help bridge wait times

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new facial comparison camera is in place at every pedestrian line at all ports of entry in El Paso.

Customs and Border Protection said the new technology helps officers move legitimate travelers through the line quickly while at the same time flagging anyone who may be stealing another person’s identity in order to cross.

“When the pedestrian approaches the officer, a photo is taken and now the comparison is done with the system,” said Ruben Jauregui a spokesperson for CBP. “From there, we’re able to determine whether that, in fact, is the person, the original owner, the true owner, and it’s not an imposter using a legitimist document.”

If you have a passport or visa the Department of Homeland Security already has a photo of you on file. The new system is simply comparing your face with the picture they already have.

According to CBP, this speeds up the process from about one minute per person to just a few seconds. CBP said hopes it will help alleviate some of the long lines during the holidays.

“It helps all of us, keeps our nation safe, and helps us get you in and out much faster and know that you’re safe. “If there’s any criminal element that we’re detecting it here before it goes any further.”

The cameras have only been in place for a day in El Paso and CBP says it has already caught three imposters trying to cross to El Paso.

During the past few years it was tested at other ports of entry and during that time detected more than 200 imposters making it 97-percent effective.

It makes the process for agents faster and helps lines move more quickly.