New Era Wrestling brings Lucha Libra back to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Era Wrestling is bringing in pro wrestlers from around the world to El Paso promoting our city and bringing unique entertainment to locals.

The first Lucha Libre show in El Paso is set for July 16 at 7PM at El Maida Shrine in Northeast El Paso.

“This is where pro wrestling friendships are made,” said El Paso’s own pro wrestler Dulce Tormenta or Sweet Storm. “You know we respect each other but when it comes to being inside of the ring, that respect is totally lost. Obviously you do want to be the one that ends up with your hand raised up.”

Her family owns New Era Wrestling and it was her brothers who inspired her to get in the ring.

“These guys are spectacular. It was always like wrestlers but you see them jump off the top rope onto this stage after I’ve seen how they built it. These guys are amazing athletes,” said El Maida Shrine Recorder John Thomas.

They promise tonight’s show is going to be amazing.

“Your minds going to be blown to so many surprises. So many things happening tonight,” said Dulce Tormenta.

She is just one of the wrestlers you’ll be seeing at tonight’s show. Inspired to represent El Paso in the ring and beyond the borderland.

“This is just the start of sweet storm. I’m not done yet. So there’s so much ahead of me. So many things I want to accomplish and what better way than to have El Paso behind the back,” said Dulce Tormenta.

To find out where to get your tickets and for upcoming events click here for the instagram or click here for the website.