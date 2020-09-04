New El Paso arena football team ready to take the field

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting its own arena/indoor football team.

The team will be called the West Texas Buccaneers and officials said the team will be playing in a new yet-to-be-named division made up of new teams in Texas.

New teams in the Lone Star State include Allen, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Exhibition/preseason games are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, and Saturday, December 12. However, due to the coronavirus, officials said ticket and spectator information will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

SISD parents concerned about students returning to in-person schooling

Wells Fargo drive-up food bank in El Paso extended through October

New arena football team coming to El Paso

Wildlife Mosaics

Police responding to assault in South Central El Paso

El Paso health officials report 160 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link