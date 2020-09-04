New El Paso arena football team ready to take the field

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting its own arena/indoor football team.

The team will be called the West Texas Buccaneers and officials said the team will be playing in a new yet-to-be-named division made up of new teams in Texas.

New teams in the Lone Star State include Allen, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio.

Exhibition/preseason games are scheduled for Saturday, November 21, and Saturday, December 12. However, due to the coronavirus, officials said ticket and spectator information will be announced at a later date.