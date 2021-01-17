New Eastlake area school breaks ground in far east El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Socorro ISD celebrated on Thursday with a ground breaking ceremony for a new Eastlake area school.

This new campus will be a combination school with elementary and middle school students sharing facilities, such as the cafeteria and library.

Construction for this new campus follows the model of other combo schools in the district. It will be located at 12750 Bob Hope Dr. near the SISD’s Student Activities Complex.

The campus will be close to 300,000 sq. ft. a $60 million project all part of the 2017 SISD bond program.

“You know, this is very important because the growth that we’ve been having here in Eastlake has been growing tremendously since 2017,” said Paul Guerra, SISD Trustee from District 4. “We had a bond so we promised election here.. promises made, promises kept so we decided to do a combo school here”

The campus will allow up to 800 elementary students and 1,000 middle school students to attend.

The new elementary and middle school will be the 50th and 51st schools in the district serving the rapidly expanding east side of Team SISD and alleviate Col. John O. Ensor Middle School.

The school campus is expected to open in 2023.