EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- As KTSM continues introducing the final nominees for the Remarkable Women campaign, we meet the second finalist out of four along with a couple of her kids.

Meet Margarita Del Toro: a role model to her family and community.

Margarita shared she's been a registered nurse for about 40 years now in El Paso. She said her mother inspired her to be a nurse, a job that makes her happy knowing she's helped many people through tough times.

"It makes me feel that I'm actually making a difference in their life," Del Toro said, "Even though sometimes I get to know them briefly but they become part of me. Part of the people that are significant to me."

Margarita was nominated by her son and her daughter in the Remarkable Women campaign. They shared her strength and compassion are just some of the reasons why she's remarkable.