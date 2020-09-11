New dining option available at El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport is partnering with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department to host Food Trucks on the Fly.

According to a news release, Food Trucks on the Fly is a new dining option for people looking to grab food and get out of the house while staying safe from the COVID-19 virus.

“El Paso International Airport is creating new and innovative ways to both bring safe activities for El Pasoans to enjoy and to support the local economy and business,” said El Paso’s Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez.

Food Trucks on the Fly can be found at the El Paso International Airport’s short-term lot, at 6701 Convair Road.

“Food truck patrons can enjoy outdoor seating areas located near illuminated and landscaped walking paths that are adorned with public art,” a news release said.

The public will be expected to adhere to all health and safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face coverings when not eating. Handwashing stations will be available and markers visible to assist patrons with social distancing while waiting in lines.

For short-term parking rates and information about Food Trucks on the Fly, please visit flyelpaso.com.