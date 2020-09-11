New dining option available at El Paso International Airport

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso International Airport is partnering with the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department to host Food Trucks on the Fly.

According to a news release, Food Trucks on the Fly is a new dining option for people looking to grab food and get out of the house while staying safe from the COVID-19 virus.

“El Paso International Airport is creating new and innovative ways to both bring safe activities for El Pasoans to enjoy and to support the local economy and business,” said El Paso’s Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez.

Food Trucks on the Fly can be found at the El Paso International Airport’s short-term lot, at 6701 Convair Road.

“Food truck patrons can enjoy outdoor seating areas located near illuminated and landscaped walking paths that are adorned with public art,” a news release said.

The public will be expected to adhere to all health and safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing face coverings when not eating. Handwashing stations will be available and markers visible to assist patrons with social distancing while waiting in lines.

For short-term parking rates and information about Food Trucks on the Fly, please visit flyelpaso.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Comedian Jon Stringer to perform at El Paso Comic Strip this weekend

Man dies in East El Paso crash

Siblings ‘reunite’ for the first time

Mayfield HS student hopes to sell his steer virtually after NM State Fair canceled

Tito's Vodka giving away hand sanitizer

food drives feature voter registration stations

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link