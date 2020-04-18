New death reported in El Paso as total cases soar above 500

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Department of Public Health says a man in his 70s with underlying health conditions is the latest death associated with the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total number of deaths in El Paso County to eight.

In addition to the man’s death, officials are reporting 23 new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total in the county to 505. There are now 25 hospitalized patients and ten who are in the ICU. Seven of the ten ICU patients are on ventilators, according to the City. The number of hospitalized patients is an improvement from Friday when 38 patients were hospitalized.

The good news is officials say 64 of the 505 cases are considered recovered.

“We send our sincere condolences to the loved ones of our latest COVID-19 victim. We also wish to remind the community that our community’s curve will not flatten unless we take the Stay Home, Work Safe Orders seriously and follow social distancing guidelines,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We have seen time and time again in other parts of the country where there are no social distancing guidelines and individuals not wearing face coverings the number of positive cases quickly escalate. We can and must take responsibility for own actions.”









El Paso reminds citizens the Stay Home order remains in effect and urges community members to use face coverings while out performing essential duties.

The new cases come as New Mexico Department of Health Officials unveil a new tool allowing the public to see the number of positive cases in each zip code. The data shows that more than 30 of Doña Ana County’s cases come from Sunland Park, Santa Teresa, Anthony, and Chaparral.

El Paso Department of Public Health officials have been unable to provide the total number of tests performed by outside laboratories, but say they’ve conducted 1,130 tests. That’s a stark difference from the number of tests administered in Doña Ana County — 2,767 — according to the New Mexico Department of Health.

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear and do not improve, the person should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral to services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). To report non-compliance call 3-1-1 or visit www.epstrong.org.

