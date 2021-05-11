New dates announced for Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New dates for the Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Live in Concert tour were announced, including in El Paso, on Tuesday.
The show, which will include Sebastián Yatra, has been rescheduled to Nov. 10 at the Don Haskins Center. Originally, the Latin pop stars were supposed to perform Sept. 6, 2020, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.
The 26-date North America tour kicks off on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas and wraps on Nov. 20 in Anaheim, Calif.
Martin and Iglesias made their mark in the late ’90s and have kept a large number of fans since then. Both have visited El Paso in the past, but this will mark their first time together.
Below are the North American dates:
Sat Sep 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
Thu Sep 30 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Fri Oct 01 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Tue Oct 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Thu Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Fri Oct 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Thu Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Sat Oct 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sun Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 22 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Sat Oct 23 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Fri Oct 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Sat Oct 30 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Wed Nov 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Nov 05 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Nov 06 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Sun Nov 07 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena
Wed Nov 10 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center
Thu Nov 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena
Sat Nov 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sun Nov 14 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Thu Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Fri Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center
Sat Nov 20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
