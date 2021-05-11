New dates announced for Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New dates for the Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Live in Concert tour were announced, including in El Paso, on Tuesday.

The show, which will include Sebastián Yatra, has been rescheduled to Nov. 10 at the Don Haskins Center. Originally, the Latin pop stars were supposed to perform Sept. 6, 2020, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The 26-date North America tour kicks off on Sept. 25 in Las Vegas and wraps on Nov. 20 in Anaheim, Calif.

Martin and Iglesias made their mark in the late ’90s and have kept a large number of fans since then. Both have visited El Paso in the past, but this will mark their first time together.

Below are the North American dates:

Sat Sep 25 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Thu Sep 30 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri Oct 01 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Tue Oct 05 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Oct 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 08 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 09 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Thu Oct 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Oct 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 22 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Sat Oct 23 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Fri Oct 29 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Oct 30 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Wed Nov 03 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 05 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Nov 06 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Sun Nov 07 – Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena

Wed Nov 10 – El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

Thu Nov 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Gila River Arena

Sat Nov 13 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sun Nov 14 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Fri Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center

Sat Nov 20 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

