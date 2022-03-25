Ocaranza: “We’re still gonna see some [cases], but it’s not gonna be a very sharp, large surge of cases...”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a report in Thursday’s El Paso Matters, two local health experts confirm the first cast of the new COVID-19 variant is here in the Borderland.

The variant, known as BA.2, has been detected in El Paso, this according to El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza, as quoted in the article.

El Paso Matters spoke with Dr. Ocaranza and TTUHSC El Paso infectious disease expert Wendy Walker.

Dr. Ocaranza went on to say it’s unclear exactly what the impact of the variant will have on the El Paso region; Walker shared that while BA.2 subvariant is more transmissible, it doesn’t necessarily mean it is worse.

The BA.2 variant of COVID-19, also known as “stealth omicron,” has become the dominant variant of the coronavirus around the world, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. The omicron subvariant now accounts for 75% of coronavirus cases globally.

“This is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to date,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s COVID-19 lead.

The BA.2 variant has driven a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in several countries around the world over the past few weeks, including China, Australia and much of Europe.

Officials add that BA.2 has yet to become dominant in the U.S. It currently accounts for about 23% of COVID-19 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fact that we saw such a huge spike from BA.1, the other omicron subvariant, just a couple of months ago may protect us from another massive surge, experts say.

One recent model estimated 73% of Americans had immunity to the omicron variant because so many were exposed between December and February.

Still, that would mean about 27% of Americans are not immune – nearly 90 million people.

Those who haven’t gotten a COVID booster shot and people over 65 are especially vulnerable.

“It’s that group that’s most problematic when it comes to the severe critical and fatal disease. It doesn’t mean that younger folks don’t wind up in the hospital at times; it’s just not at the same rate,” Jeffrey Shaman, of Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, told CNN.

Back here in El Paso, Dr. Ocaranza shared with El Paso Matters that the high rate of vaccinations and the previous omicron outbreak bode well for the region’s infection potential.

“We’re still gonna see some [cases], but it’s not gonna be a very sharp, large surge of cases…” El Paso City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza via El Paso Matters

In the meantime, the CDC advises everyone stay up to date on their COVID vaccine. Whether or not you’re “up to date” depends on your age, health conditions, the type of COVID shot you got, and how long it’s been since your last dose.

As long as the virus continued to circulate, it will continue to spawn new variants – some of which could prove more contagious, more immune-evasive, or more deadly.

