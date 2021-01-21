New COVID-19 vaccination registration, booking website unveiled

A healthcare worker working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine to Nancy Mathews, 90, at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso unveiled a new COVID-19 vaccine website that includes an updated registration form and an online scheduling system.

The website, EPCovidVaccine.com, includes information on the current COVID-19 vaccination priority phase, the necessary steps to register and prepare for the vaccine, frequently asked questions (FAQs) and a listing of other potential local vaccine providers.

The website also features an updated registration form, but those who have already registered and received a confirmation email advising them they have registered, do not need to register again as their place in line is reserved. Those who have not yet registered are advised to visit EPCovidVaccine.com or call 21-COVID (212-6843) to complete the registration process.

As vaccines become available, residents who have registered will move forward in the queue and will receive an email and text message from the City’s new scheduling system advising them that they are eligible to book their COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents will receive a unique registration identification that allows them to book their vaccine appointment online. Once booked, residents will then receive a confirmation email and/or text with appointment details. Individual appointments cannot be transferred to another person.

Individuals who registered with the City but do not have an email or cellular phone will be called via the landline number provided during the registration process in order to book their vaccine appointment.

There is no cost for the vaccine and the City will not ask you for your Social Security Number or financial/banking information as part of the vaccination dispensing process. However, we do ask for your health insurance information. If you have no insurance, you will still receive the vaccine at no cost.

Residents who have registered with the City, but who have already received the vaccine from another healthcare provider are asked to please send an email to removevaccinelist@elpasotexas.gov requesting to be deleted from the City’s list and allowing other residents to get vaccinated faster.

The City is currently dispensing the available doses to priority groups in Phase 1, Group A and B. Group 1A includes healthcare providers and first and last responders on the immediate frontlines of the pandemic response and at high risk of being exposed to COVID-19. Group 1B includes people 65 years of age and older, and those 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition, to include but not limited to diabetes, high blood pressure and cancer.

Individuals who are part of either group can register for the vaccine by clicking on this link and submitting the pre-registration form. Once pre-registered, residents will be notified about the availability of the vaccine and be provided with the next steps.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination program, visit EPStrong.org.