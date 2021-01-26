New COVID-19 testing site coming to Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM-TV) — A new COVID-19 testing site is coming to El Paso.

Medivolve, a testing and collection site for COVID-19 testing, will have a testing location at Cielo Vista Mall.

The lab site can facilitate 150 tests per day and the price range is between $59 and $179 USD for antibody and antigen tests. The average time it takes for testing is about 10 minutes and the turnaround time for results is about 24 hours.

The results can be obtained through text or email and comes with a certificate of good health through a HIPAA-compliant smartphone app.

All appointments can be made through the website portal at www.testbeforeyougo.com.