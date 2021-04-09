New county tax office opens Monday in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County Tax Office will open a new office in West El Paso on Monday.
The new office will be located at 424 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 102. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The office will be limited to a 50-percent occupancy and no more than two people can enter per title transfer or for assisting a customer for handicap placards or an elderly person. This limit includes children accompanying an adult; additional children will not be allowed to enter the building.
Other COVID precautions include:
- Must maintain social distancing requirements of at least six feet from other people.
- Requirement of a face covering over nose and mouth will be enforced.
- Temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted prior to entering the building.
- Use of hand sanitizer will be required upon entering and exiting the building.
For more information, call (915) 886-1085.
