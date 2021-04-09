New county tax office opens Monday in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County Tax Office will open a new office in West El Paso on Monday.

The new office will be located at 424 Executive Center Blvd., Suite 102. Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office will be limited to a 50-percent occupancy and no more than two people can enter per title transfer or for assisting a customer for handicap placards or an elderly person. This limit includes children accompanying an adult; additional children will not be allowed to enter the building.

Other COVID precautions include:

Must maintain social distancing requirements of at least six feet from other people.

Requirement of a face covering over nose and mouth will be enforced.

Temperature checks and health screenings will be conducted prior to entering the building.

Use of hand sanitizer will be required upon entering and exiting the building.

For more information, call (915) 886-1085.

