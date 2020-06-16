New commander takes charge at Fort Bliss Joint Modernization Command

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

FORT BLISS, Texas (KTSM) — There’s a new soldier on Fort Bliss in charge of one of the Army’s most important missions.

Colonel Tobin Magsig is taking charge of the US Army Joint Modernization Command. The group is charged with preparing the service for current and future needs.

Due to attendance restrictions, the ceremony took place with limited participation. The new commander says this is something he’s been looking forward to for a longtime.

A live stream was available on the command’s Facebook page for those who couldn’t attend in person.

“General Murray, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve within the Army’s Future Command. I’ve eagerly followed this enterprise since its inception, and I could not be more excited to join your team and do my part to advance the army’s modernization efforts,” said Colonel Magsig.

Col. Magsig was previously the Executive Officer to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Forces Company. His experience also includes a deployment to Kosovo, three to Iraq, and nine to Afghanistan.

