New coffee shop to open up in an old hacienda in Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cocol Cafe is in it’s final stages before opening the wooden doors of its hacienda in Socorro to let out the smell of coffee and bring back the nostalgia.

Lizbeth Carlos, owner of Cocol, remembers visiting her grandparents in Juarez when she was little. She said she would sit around the table every day with her siblings for the coffee drinking ritual of her grandpa.

“My grandpa would come to the table and he’d sit down and be like: ‘Dame mi cocol, donde esta mi cocol,’ and my grandma would bring him hot water and he would just prepare his cocol,” Carlos said remembering fondly her childhood memories.

She said her grandpa would sometimes sneak her a little sip of coffee and she would often take the jar and smell it.

For her, coffee means home and that’s exactly what she wanted to transfer onto her new coffee spot.

She said her first job was in a coffee shop and now she works as a manager at a locally owned cafe in El Paso, but she had always dreamed about having a place of her own.

She knew it was the right time for her to take that final step and open up her business after her friend let her know about an old hacienda on Socorro Road that was for sale.

“This hacienda is just so beautiful, it’s just something you can’t pass, you know it was right for you, you know you need to do it and it reminds me of el rancho that I would go to with my family,” Carlos said.

She is putting up the finishing touches on her cafe and launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help with some of the numerous expenses.

“I just want it to be a place where people feel like home, you know what I don’t want to be at home, let’s just go to cocol, let’s have a beer, let’s have wine, let’s go have a coffee,” she said.

Among coffee, Cocol will serve locally brewed craft beer, wine and some food as well.

She plans to have a grand opening by the end of September or beginning of October.

Carlos said she hopes people will see her as an example to be encouraged and open up the business they have been dreaming about.

You can support her small business by donating to Cocol’s Fundraiser.