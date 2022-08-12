EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The new water system in Vinton has had their first residential connections where residents will now have access to a centralized system for the first time.

According to the Mayor of Vinton, Manuel Leos the water system is broken up into two phases. Phase one is almost finished and has taken about two and a half years.

Phase two began construction back in January and the mayor says they predict it will take another two years to complete.

“In a community without clean safe drinking water has been unheard of, especially in the U.S., were the number one county in the world and yet were living in third world conditions,” said Mayor Leos.

According to the mayor they received 7.7 million dollars for phase one through Texas water, USDA, and more agencies who came together to make it happen.

Each resident will be able to connect to the new system once it becomes available to them.

The mayor tells KTSM that Vinton is working on this new clean water system now and then once that is complete they will move on to wastewater.

