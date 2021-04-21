New Chamizal Community Center, library and splash park ready for residents to enjoy

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso celebrated the grand opening of its newest community center, library, splash park and playground this weekend.

The project was funded through the 2021 quality of life bond program. This is part of a $33 million project to construct three community centers.

The new facility will provide a public space for residents and visitors to participate in recreational activities including sports, fitness, aerobics, games and outdoor activities.

In addition, it will feature a full-service library to expand the community’s access to educational and cultural resources.

“The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department and Library system are among the strongest drivers of quality of life in our community. We’re excited to be celebrating the grand opening of Chamizal Community Center, a new state-of-the-art facility that brings both services under one roof,” said Deputy City Manager Quality of Life Tracey Jerome.

Jerome adding, “It is an illustrator to our continued efforts to expand services to our citizens.”

A new park outside of the center features amenities including a playground with shade canopy, picnic tables and benches, a court surface for basketball and futsal as well as landscaping and parking. The community center also includes a spray park with 11 interactive spray features. The new $1.3 million park was funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program.

