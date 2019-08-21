elpasostrong
New cell sites near border prompt dropped calls, slower service for El Paso Verizon customers

FILE — A close up photograph of a Verizon Wireless logo on a storefront.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’re a Verizon customer and are experiencing slower service and dropped calls, you’re not alone.

According to Verizon, a wireless operator in Mexico turned on new cell sites near the U.S.-Mexico border this week, causing interference with Verizon signals in the area.

Additional capacity has temporarily been added to the network to minimize the impact on customers.

Verizon, the FCC, and the Mexican government are currently working together to fix the problem, the company said.

“Please know we are doing everything we can to fix this and get the network back up to a level you deserve and have come to expect,” the carrier said in a statement.

