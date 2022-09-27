EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many people have been dealing with sticker shock when it comes to the price of cars in recent years, but some vehicles are particularly costly in El Paso due to markups well above MSRP (manufacturer’s suggest retail price).

According to a study conducted by “iSeeCars,” the two vehicles with the highest percentage markups above MSRP in El Paso are both made by Jeep.

The study shows that a new Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is typically priced 23.4-percent above the suggested retail price while the Jeep Gladiator is marked up by 21.9-percent.

The Ford F-150, Mercedes-Benz GLB, and Chevrolet Camaro (coupe) round out the top-five with markups around 19 to 21-percent themselves.

But these high prices are fairly common these days in light of supply chain issues and shortages in microchips that have led to a decrease in the supply of new vehicles.

The study points to the fact that the average new car in El Paso sees a 10.1-percent bump over MSRP. That translates to a price increase of a little over $3,700 per vehicle, on average.

Nationally, we are seeing the same trend of about a 10-percent average markup on new vehicles.

This data was compiled from approximately 1.9 million new car listings nationwide.