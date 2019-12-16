New book explores reasoning behind City leaders’ decisions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new book titled “Who Rules El Paso” written by Community First Coalition (CFC) authors hopes to explore and bring to light the reasoning behind the decisions made by our city leaders.

Sunday, CFC leaders and authors held a press conference in Downtown El Paso to talk about the publication. The authors told KTSM that the book examines the less visible forces that appear to shape many of the representatives’ decisions.

The writers of the book say all the information is based on evidence and includes multiple sections that help readers better understand.

Retired UTEP Political Science Professor Kathleen Staudt is one of the book’s authors.

“Some of the information we analyzed is publicly available. We pride ourselves in making this an evidence-based report. We’re not this opinion piece,” Dr. Staudt said. “This is based on evidence and some of the information is found right in our own bureaucracy or in the state comptrollers office.”

The book is currently available on Amazon.com.