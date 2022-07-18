28-year-old Richard Guerra was wanted by DASO county police for a hit and run on Friday July 15th. When police found him, that is when the chase began.

The chase began in New Mexico, and the first shot fired by Guerra happened on Dairy Farm Road in New Mexico. The chase lasted only fourteen minutes and ended in Vinton Texas where DASO deputies exchanged gunfire with Guerra, sending him to the hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

In the newly released body cam footage you can see where Guerra shoots out his back window and then continues on with police behind him.

According to officials Guerra has a criminal record history dating back to 2016.

This shooting is among three other DASO involved shootings over the past couple of months. Sheriff Kim Stewart says in all the incidents the officers were fired at first.

“The incidents I’m aware of right now, we were fired upon first so I don’t know other than the normal review to OIS what we would possibly do to alter that fact, it’s an unfortunate fact that we seem to be in a very violent period of time.”

The three deputies involved in the incident from Friday have been placed on admin leave per policy while the incident is still under investiagtion.

Stewart says the investigation is concurrent with the Texas Rangers.

