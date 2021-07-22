New art exhibit to be unveiled at El Paso’s International Airport

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – A new art exhibit created by patients and families participating in the El Paso Children’s Hospital Therapeutic Art Program will be unveiling on July 23 at The El Paso International Airport.

The art exhibit is a program part of the The Paso International Airport’s Elevate Love Project designed to inspire goodwill by promoting messages of love, gratitude and hope throughout the airport’s terminal.

“At El Paso International Airport, providing exceptional award-winning customer experience is a priority, and part of that experience is the visual impact this and other exhibits help cultivate,” said El Paso Aviation Director Sam Rodriguez. “We strongly believe this new partnership with El Paso Children’s Hospital supports healing through art and will complement our initiatives to create positive experiences for all those traveling through or visiting our airport.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil the new art exhibit is set to happen on Friday, July 23 at 12:30 p.m. at the airport’s terminal at the end of the ticket counter.

The new exhibit will be housed near the terminal’s main entrance across from the ticket counters. It will be on display throughout the remainder of 2021 and will feature dozens of unique art pieces created by patients and families of El Paso Children’s Hospital Therapeutic Art Program, which is funded and administered by the El Paso Children’s Foundation.

“El Paso Children’s Hospital is grateful to be part of the Elevate Love Project with El Paso International Airport. We are beyond thrilled that everyone who walks into the Airport will see how young patients dealing with an illness can heal more quickly when they are able to share their feelings on a canvas and create something beautiful and in doing Elevate Love!” said El Paso Children’s Hospital CEO Cindy Stout.

