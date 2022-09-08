EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation is announcing a special installation at the Sunflower Bank, consisting of artwork created by pediatric oncology patients at El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The art display will be recognizing Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month and will be available for viewing throughout this next year at its Downtown branch at 201 E. Main. Additionally, the Sunflower Bank has committed $50,000 to support the Therapeutic Arts Program, which is provided by the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“Our Therapeutic Arts Program is instrumental in the health and healing of our pediatric oncology patients and their family members, through the many creative opportunities that El Paso Children’s Hospital offers. We are proud to be the only hospital based Therapeutic Arts Program in the region and are dedicated to providing the highest level of over-all patient care.” Dr. Cindy Stout, President and CEO of El Paso Children’s Hospital

