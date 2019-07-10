New app provides hassle-free prescriptions for birth control, UTI treatments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Everything in modern life is about convenience — from grocery store pick-up and free shipping to online banking and food delivery services. Planned Parenthood is now bringing women’s healthcare access as part of the same easy convenience.

Borderland residents can now get prescriptions for birth control pills and be diagnosed and receive treatment for urinary tract infections with just a few clicks on their mobile device. The Planned Parenthood Direct app allows users to get the same birth control and UTI care without the hassle of an appointment.

While the app can certainly be used by El Pasoans, it can be most useful for residents living in rural communities where access to local physicians may be limited.

Using the app, Texans can get up to one year of auto-refills on their birth control prescription for up to one year, plus free shipping.

The Planned Parenthood Direct app can be downloaded for free in the Android and iPhone app stores. Planned Parenthood Direct walks through the benefits of each birth control method for patients.

After patients select their preferred birth control pills, they upload required information securely through the app for review by a Planned Parenthood medical provider. If the patient is eligible, the provider approves a birth control pill prescription to be delivered by mail or to a local pharmacy, depending on what the patient selected.

Nearly half of the pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended with the highest rates among low-income women. Planned Parenthood Direct is an effective new resource to expand access to healthcare for Texans, especially for Texans in communities without access to a Planned Parenthood health center or family planning clinic.

“Through telemedicine, Planned Parenthood is minimizing barriers such as time and transportation for Texans seeking birth control pills. Especially for Texans who don’t live or work near a Planned Parenthood health center, Planned Parenthood Direct connects them with the high-quality care they would receive during a visit at a Planned Parenthood health center,” says Ken Lambrecht, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas.

Details on the Planned Parenthood Direct app: