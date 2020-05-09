New app helps you track COVID-19 in your area

El Paso, TX (KTSM) —COVID Safe Paths, an app designed by professors and students at MIT, will let you know if you have come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here’s how it works; once you download the app you’re asked to enable your location, which it will track on the phone.

One developer of safe paths told KTSM when someone who’s used the app is diagnosed with the virus they are given the option to anonymously share their tracked paths with health professionals.

“That will overlap with the data that the health authorities release and you’ll get a notification or a ping that will say hey, we noticed you came into contact with someone who was later diagnosed with COVID, maybe self isolate,” Safe Paths Developer Alina Clough said.

Then a notification will be sent to those using the app who have overlapping timelines and locations with the one who tested positive.

“If you choose to hand over that data to the health authorities they can delete your home address and any other addresses that you find sensitive without connecting it to your name and they can push it out to other people who have it on their phone,” said Safe Paths Developer Alina Clough.

Clough explained the app promises ultimate privacy, it doesn’t require a name or login, and will only share your traveled path with your permission.

The app is available on google play and the app store.

To visit the COVID Safe Path website click here.