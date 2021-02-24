New affordable housing communities now available for housing in Central El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Two completely renovated communities are now available for housing in Central El Paso.

Envolve Client Services Group (Envolve) has announced the availability of Tays North in the historic Chamizal area and Guillen Meadows in south Downtown El Paso.

Those who are interested in applying may call (915) 881-9892 or apply in person at 311 S. Eucalyptus Street to fill out a pre-application form.

Envolve’s property management teams are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays by appointment.

Tays North is a historic, affordable housing community comprised of 278 multifamily units (ranging from one to three bedrooms). It is conveniently located in the Chamizal neighborhood at 2114 Magoffin Avenue between Palm Street and North Eucalyptus Street. Originally built in 1941 and listed on the National Register for Historic Places, Tays North is undergoing a complete renovation through the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso’s (HACEP) Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program—which is revitalizing the Agency’s affordable housing portfolio throughout the city of El Paso. The ongoing revitalization effort of Tays North will leave each unit equipped with energy efficient appliances, windows, and lighting, as well as refrigerated central air, cabinetry, and new water, gas, and electrical systems. With about 30% of Tays North still under construction, Envolve is currently seeking new residents and is ready to show these beautifully renovated homes to anyone searching for quality living at an extremely affordable price.

Guillen Meadows adds to the number of great offerings available to anyone looking for affordable housing in a central location. Guillen Meadows is an affordable housing community comprised of 130 multifamily units (ranging from one to four bedrooms). It is located at 1001 South Ochoa Street, running along East 9th Avenue between South Campbell Street and Tays Street. Like Tays North, Guillen Meadows is also included in HACEP’s RAD revitalization initiative—completely enhancing the quality of life offered to those who are looking to call this community ‘home.’ In addition to a complete renovation, Guillen Meadows features new playgrounds equipped with shade structures and water-absorbent foam, repaved parking lots, and enhanced LED street lighting throughout the community.

“Tays North and Guillen Meadows are perfect places to call home, and we encourage everyone to fill out our pre-application form online,” shares Georgina Hernandez (Community Manager for Envolve). “Our communities are centrally located with easy access to Interstate-10, Loop 375 Border Highway, and great schools and hospitals. These spacious floor plans are available at affordable rates, with utilities included for those who qualify! The first step to a quality home is to simply apply.”