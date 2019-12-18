Neighbors respond to multiple agency Northeast shooting which killed K-9 agent

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Investigators have yet to identify the 62-year-old man shot and killed by law enforcement during an incident in Northeast El Paso on Tuesday.

As KTSM reported, El Paso Police say that man shot and killed a K-9 agent.

This happened in the backyard of a home on the 4500 block of Capricorn Drive in Northeast El Paso, right off Gateway North. Neighbors on the block told KTSM they were shocked to hear the gunshots, and called the street a peaceful neighborhood.

“It was maybe about 5:30 somewhere around there, and I just heard a big couple of thumps that came from back here,” Michael Gonzalez said.

Others say they heard the gunshots while having breakfast in the morning.

“Four shots, four or five shots, that’s all we know,” Pedro Posadas said.

Police say the shooting came after multiple law enforcement agencies raided a home to execute a federal warrant. They say the suspect dealing firearms illegally.

The Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) along with FBI and EPPD executed the arrest warrant.

“We received intelligence that the individual that was the subject of this arrest was armed and dangerous to the community, for that reason we engaged with our other partners in law enforcement state, local, and federal in the severance of this warrant,” Craig Saier, the ATF Special Agent in Charge, said.

EPPD said the suspect first shot at officers when confronted, then turned his weapon on a Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC) K-9 agent identified by the FBI as “Bulder.”

“He shot and killed a K-9 with the BORTAC unit and shot at agent, agents returned fire, suspect was shot and died of his injuries at the scene,” EPPD Sgt. Robert Gomez said.

The shooting happened bright and early in the morning, alarming nearby neighbors.

“At first we thought it was a like somebody hit a car or something or a crash or something,” Posadas said.

Police say two women were also in the home but were not harmed. Multiple agencies are conducting simultaneous investigations at this time.