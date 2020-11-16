Neighborhood shaken after Central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are still looking for the person responsible for a shooting in Central El Paso that left one woman dead and a man injured on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Copper Avenue right by Memorial Park in Central El Paso.

According to the El Paso Police Department, a woman was found dead in the back of the home and a 47-year-old man was found shot and was transported to a local hospital. As of late Saturday night, he was said to be in stable condition. Police say they do not know what the motive of the shooting was.

On Saturday night, police were seen using a loudspeaker outside the residence where the shooting happened. However, a spokesperson for EPPD says that was done to render the residence safe and said Saturday night that they did not believe there was any danger at the scene.

KTSM 9 News spoke with neighbors on Sunday afternoon who said only one thing similar to this has happened in that neighborhood in the 25 years they have lived there, and they say it happened at the same exact house as Saturday’s shooting.

“Someone broke I to that house and cut themselves, and they cut themselves on a window going in and bled to death,” said Ruben Robles, who lives near where the shooting happened.

Robles telling KTSM 9 News that the burglary happened almost exactly two years ago but said it was nothing compared to what happened Saturday night.

“Not knowing what the motive was, I don’t know why this happened to those nice people. They’re very nice people. I don’t know if it was personal or random, and that’s scary to me,” said Robles.

Robles said that he knew the man who was shot Saturday night and said he ran to another neighbors house for help.

“I know our neighbor where this happened; he’s just in terrible shape when the man came to his house knocking on the door, you know with a wound. And like I said, we’re all friends here. I know all the neighbors we live here together, and so this is a hard thing for this neighborhood,” Robles explained.