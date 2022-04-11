EL PASO, Texas— People interested in learning how City Government works can now register for free for the 15th Annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy. Attendees will receive firsthand information about City services and programs through comprehensive presentations from City department leaders, and on-site field trips to various public facilities.

The Leadership Academy’s space is limited to the first 60 enrolled participants, ages 18 years of age or older living or working in the El Paso city limits. The program will run from May 4, through August 31, 2022, meeting on Wednesdays 6 to 8 p.m. New to the program is the Youth Enrollment opportunity for residents between the ages of 13-17 who must be accompanied by an adult also enrolled in the program.

Those interested must fill out an application and return it by Monday, April 25, 2022. Applications are available online at: https://elpasotx.seamlessdocs.com/f/NeighborhoodLeadershipAcademy

For more information, call (915) 212-1680 or (915)212-1681 or via email at NeighborhoodServices@elpasotexas.gov

