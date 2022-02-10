EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services are hosting Tails and Tailgates event on Saturday February 12 where you can adopt a furry significant other free of cost.

You will be able to find your perfect match from over 700 dogs at 5001 Fred Wilson Avenue from 11 to 6 p.m.

One candidate is the iresistable Chicken Wing whose full name is Chicken Wing Hot Dog Bologna.

Chicken Wing

And if his name doesn’t make you want to sing his sweet kisses will.

Chicken Wing is a couch potato and loves belly rubs.

Other candidate you might want to consider is Peach. She is an active pup looking for a home with a big back yard or a family that likes outdoor activities.

Peach

EPAS is also announcing a Valentine’s Day event on Monday where you will be able to meet some of the dogs and puppies ready for fostering and adoption. The details about the event will be announced on their Instagram profile.

