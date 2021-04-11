Nearly half of El Paso is partially vaccinated

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, including a man in his 40s, bringing the number of fatalities from the virus to 2,475.

The second death was a man in his 70s, and according to health officials, the deaths happened over a four-month period.

The City also reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one delayed case from the State on Sunday. There are currently 2,379 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus went down slightly overnight to 158, with 50 patients in ICU and 34 on ventilators.

The City dashboard shows that 29.1 percent of El Paso residents are fully vaccinated, and 46.8 percent are partially vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

BNHR 'We Are The 11 Million' March

Streetcar derailment training exercise

Memorial for Alvin Jones Sr. to be held on Friday

Crime of the Week: Police search for stabbing suspect

No personal information compromised

El Paso COVID-19 data -- 4.10.21

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link