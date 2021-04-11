Nearly half of El Paso is partially vaccinated

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, including a man in his 40s, bringing the number of fatalities from the virus to 2,475.

The second death was a man in his 70s, and according to health officials, the deaths happened over a four-month period.

The City also reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and one delayed case from the State on Sunday. There are currently 2,379 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus went down slightly overnight to 158, with 50 patients in ICU and 34 on ventilators.

The City dashboard shows that 29.1 percent of El Paso residents are fully vaccinated, and 46.8 percent are partially vaccinated.