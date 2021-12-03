Nearly 5K children, adults vaccinated at Ysleta ISD clinics in November

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso and the Ysleta Independent School District have vaccinated nearly 5,000 children and adults during the Month of November.

The outreach partnership included the COVID-19 vaccine clinics hosted at 38 schools throughout the month, officials said Friday.

“Safety is at the forefront of everything we do as educators,” said Ysleta ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Xavier De La Torre. “Because of the holidays, this time of year has proven to be particularly difficult in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic in El Paso and throughout the world.

“However, we were fortunate to be in a position to partner with Immunize El Paso to provide these vaccine clinics not only to our students and their families, but to all eligible individuals,” Dr. De La Torre said. “But we can never let our guard down; we will remain vigilant in our efforts to protect the safety of all students, staff, and administrators this season.”

Overall, a total of 4,789 individuals were vaccinated – 2,431 adults and 2,358 minors under the age of 18 – at the Ysleta ISD clinics in November, which offered first and/or second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, as well as booster shots (third doses).

The highest number of vaccinations took place at Loma Terrace Elementary School, where 185 children and adults received vaccinations on Nov. 17. It was followed by:

Lancaster Elementary School’s Nov. 16 clinic (175 vaccinations)

Sageland Elementary School’s Nov. 17 clinic (167 vaccinations)

R.E.L. Washington International School’s Nov. 29 clinic (161 vaccinations)

Alicia Chacon International School’s Nov. 19 clinic (159 vaccinations)

Combined with vaccine clinics Ysleta ISD helped organize earlier this year, the district has facilitated more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021.

For those who received their first vaccine dose at Ysleta ISD’s November clinics, second doses – as well as booster shots for other eligible individuals – will be administered from Jan. 12-20 at the same schools. Specific dates, times, and locations of the January vaccine clinics will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ysleta ISD/Immunize El Paso vaccine clinics were organized after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years of age, and according to recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The COVID-19 vaccine is optional and not required to attend Ysleta ISD schools. For more information, parents are encouraged to submit questions through the “Ask the District” tab on the main webpage at www.yisd.net.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.