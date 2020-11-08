Nearly 2k COVID cases reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Five additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday morning, bringing the fatality count to 666 since the pandemic began in mid-March.

The latest deaths include a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, and a man and woman in their 90s. All patients had underlying medical conditions, according to the city.

In addition to the deaths, 1,919 new cases were reported along with 138 delayed state cases. As of Sunday, there are 26,290 active COVID cases — on pace to surpass 30,000 by mid-week. The total number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began stands at 63,161.

Perhaps the only bright spot in Sunday’s data is the hospitalization rate, which decreased by eight patients to 1,056. There are also 303 (-12) patients in ICU and 168 (-1) on ventilators. Although the number of hospitalizations has remained stubbornly high, it has not been increasing at the same rate the city saw in late October.

Friday will mark eight months since the first COVID case was reported in El Paso.