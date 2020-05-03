Nearing record temperatures in the Southwest gathers national attention

El Paso, TX — Saturday marks the second day in a row that the Borderland sees record-breaking temperatures and although many throughout the area may bee looking for relief soon, temperatures are expected to stay in the 90’s until the end of the upcoming work week.

“The same pattern that caused summerlike heat to build along the California coast and sent thousands to area beaches has shifted eastward, allowing temperatures to climb over a large part of the central U.S. into this weekend,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The above – average pattern has caused record-breaking temperatures for the southwest Saturday with temperatures reaching 96° in El Paso.

The record challenging temperatures are expected to stick around for the next seven days. This is due to the hot and dry air moving in from the west being picked up through the jet stream above t region.

Temperatures are currently being forecasted to break records at the end of the upcoming work week with a chance of seeing our first triple-digit day.