National Weather Service issues Flash Flood Watch for local counties

El Paso, TX (KTSM)– The National Weather Service of Santa Teresa has issued a Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon Friday to 6 am Saturday.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and evening resulting in a few areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over the next 24 hours. This will introduce the risk for flash flooding.

Flash flooding may occur over a few locations especially around

low water crossings…poor drainage areas and along arroyos and

streams. Road closures may be required. Some properties may become

damaged if located near high waters.

Counties that will be affected include: Northern Dona Ana County-Southern Dona Ana County Mesilla Valley, Deming, Truth Or Consequences, Hatch, Radium Springs, Las Cruces,

Vado, Sunland Park, Alamogordo, Tularosa, White Sands Monument,

Chaparral, White Sands, Cloudcroft, Downtown El Paso, West El Paso, Upper Valley, El Paso, Socorro,

Fort Bliss, and Hueco Tanks.