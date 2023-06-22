EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 2023 National Spanish Spelling Bee will be hosted in El

Paso by Education Service Center Region 19 at the Starlight Event Center on July 1, 2023.

ESC19 has been chosen to host this national competition through 2024. This event has been previously hosted in several southwest cities including Albuquerque, NM, San Antonio, TX, and Denver, CO.



“The rigor of this competition is high and students put in a lot of hard work -often with the help

from teachers and family,” said David Briseño, NSSB Founder and Coordinator. “The benefits to

the participants go far beyond helping them become better spellers. This experience can last

them a lifetime,” said Briseño who has been organizing NSSB for several years.



NSSB decided to host their event in El Paso for several reasons. The new venue, Starlight

Event Center is conveniently located next to the airport, hotels, and entertainment. Moreover,

student participation from El Paso has always been high and garnered several winners including

2022 winner Sheneli De Silva and 2021 winner Marium Zahra, both are students in the El Paso

Independent School District.



“We are very proud of the diversity of the contestants and the high level of academic rigor these

young students excel in,” said Briseño who initiated the program 11 years ago. The NSSB is

proud to host the competition in El Paso, TX, a city in which a majority of the population is

bilingual- speaking English and Spanish.



The students competing will be introduced at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30th and the actual spelling

competition portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1st at the Starlight Event

Center, in the Rio Grande Summit Room, 6650 Continental Drive.

Contestants will participate in various events before and after the competition. The public is welcome to attend and support young scholars from across the nation as they demonstrate their cross-linguistic skills and abilities.