National service provider donates to Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Big Hearts of El Paso Fund is an initiative aimed at assisting El Paso County residents who are behind on their electric bill payments and they are getting big help from DYOPATH, a managed service provider and information technology provider.

DYOPATH’s pledge will added to the grand total of contributions made to the Bright Hearts of El Paso fund bringing the donation total to more than $166,000. This total also includes El Paso Electric as they will match 100% of DYOPATH’s donation of $2,000.

The goal is to raise $500,000 before the El Paso Electric match or $1 million total. Donations may be made at epcf.org/brighthearts.

“DYOPATH has proudly served in the El Paso-Las Cruces region for the past 14 years with over 40 team members who help meet IT solutions and services for El Paso Electric, and share the same strong commitment to social responsibility and community involvement as EPE,” shares DYOPATH Executive Vice President and Co-Founder Chuck Orrico.

“With our presence throughout the U.S., we have seen how this pandemic has impacted various communities. We commend EPE and the faith community of El Paso who have created Bright Hearts of El Paso and are proud to stand at their side to assist as many residents as possible.”

Over 680 El Paso Electric customers have been assisted to date.

The Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund is a partnership between EPE, the faith community of El Paso, and the El Paso Community Foundation. For questions about Bright Hearts of El Paso, call the El Paso Community Foundation at (915) 533-4020 or go to epcf.org/brighthearts.