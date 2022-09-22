EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month which is a very common disease among men.

According to the National Cancer Institute, prostate cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancer deaths among men within the U.S. About 250,000 American men are diagnosed with prostate cancer per year and 30,000 die from the disease yearly.

Doctors recommend men to start screenings at the age of 55 and stop screenings at the age of 70. People with a higher risk of cancer such as those with a family history of prostate cancer are recommended to start screenings at the age of 40. Doctors explain how most patients with prostate cancer do not show any symptoms. It is said that there are no official ways to prevent the cancer due to it usually being caused by genetics, however having a low fat diet can help decrease the risk for prostate cancer.

