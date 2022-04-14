EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Low humidity, warmer temperatures, high winds and dry vegetation make the forests of the area highly susceptible to fire devastation. That is why the Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and the Gila National Forest are implementing preventative measures.

The fire danger has been rated as High and these are some of the measures to be implemented starting April 15:

Charcoal and wood fires are prohibited

Smoking is prohibited, except inside personal vehicles

Open flames and cooking stoves are prohibited in the backcountry

These measures will be in effect until the fire danger subsides.

The Forest Service asks the population to be vigilant of rising temperatures and high winds and avoid using anything with an open flame or spark. Make sure all cigarettes are extinguished in an ashtray.

For information on the Gila National Forest, visit their website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila and Carlsbad Caverns National Park at http://www.nps.gov/cave

