National Living Donor Day; giving the gift of life

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — National Living Donor Day, today we honor organ donors who give the gift of life.

Donating your organs is usually thought to be something that happens after you pass away but there are plenty of people who make the donation while they are still alive.

In Texas, someone waiting for a transplant can be on the waiting list for 5 to 6 years, but living donors can significantly cut down this wait time.

“We really encourage our patients to try to find a living donor because one, it’s a better option for them they don’t have to wait as long. Also it’s going to be a better outcome. Living donor kidneys statistically last longer than deceased donor kidneys and also they know where their kidney’s coming from.” says Living Donor Coordinator, Isabel Aguirre from Las Palmas Medical Center.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a live donor can contact Las Palmas for more information.