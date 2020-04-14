National Guard assists El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank through COVID-19 crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The National Guard is set to assist the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) in its COVID-19 relief efforts.

According to EPFH, 95 National Guard professionals have been assigned by the Texas governor to assist the non-profit with responsibilities usch as traffic control, support with daily food distributions at five sites performing warehouse processing support, general warehouse support, and administrative tasks.

“We appreciate the help and support the National Guard soldiers are providing during this local and global crisis. Their efforts couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Tom Cihonski, EPFH’s Chief Operations Officer.

National Guard members are set to provide support Monday through Saturday, 40 hours per week, to help ease the soraing demand the food bank has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March.

El Pasonas Fighting Hunger says it has given out more than 90,000 emergency food boxes to over 28,000 families at five major distribution sites and several mobile sites per week.