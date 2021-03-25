National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week helps link teens to facts about drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week, a national health observance linking teens to science-based facts to shatter myths about drugs. The week has been observed since 2010.

“The purpose is to bring teens and scientific experts together to discuss the scientific facts about drugs, as well as their potential health effects on the teen body and brain,” said Carlos Briano, Public Information Officer for the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso division.

This week-long observance started Monday and will continue through Sunday. Teenagers and parents can participate by following the hashtag #NDAFW to get the latest updates on various events.

“Since many of them are virtual, you can participate in one of the nearly 2,000 events throughout the country. You can also check out the website for games and drug education resources. They even have an interactive quiz to truly test teen and parent knowledge about drugs,” said Briano.

You can find everything related to National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week at teens.drugabuse.gov. You can also find a banner about NDAFW on the DEA’s website for teenagers: justthinktwice.gov.