EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s National Donut Day and KTSM has compiled a list of locations El Pasoans can visit for a sweet treat.

Dunkin Donuts will be offering a free classic donut of your choice with a beverage purchase. For more information, head to Dunkin’® | America’s Favorite Coffee, Espresso and Donuts (dunkindonuts.com).

Krispy Kreme will be offering any donut for free in honor of the holiday. They will be also offering $2 original glazed dozen when you buy a dozen. For more information, head to Krispy Kreme – Doughnuts, Coffee & Drinks.

There will also be some local stores in the Borderland that will be participating in the holiday. Those stores are the following:

The Glazy Donut on 2119 N. Mesa St., will be offering free glazed donuts while supplies last.

Weirdoughs Bakery on 2900 N. Mesa St. Ste C, will be offering a free glazed donut with any purchase while supplies last.

Humble Orange located on 7500 N Mesa St. will be offering a deal of buy one get the second one 50 percent off.