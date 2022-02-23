EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Symphony Youth Orchestra (EPSYO) Board of Trustees and the El Paso Symphony Orchestra (EPSO) Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the appointment of Nathan Black as General Manager of the EPSYO.

We are very fortunate to have Nathan Black be a part of our music community and to share his musical experiences and ideas to grow our youth orchestra program and enrich the lives of future generations of musicians. Lorraine Huit, EPYSO Chairman of Board of Trustees

Originally from the Washington D.C. area, Nathan traveled to El Paso in 2010 to attend the University of Texas at El Paso. There, under the tutelage of Zuill Bailey and Lowell Graham, he completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music performance.

Since 2017, Nathan has been a section cellist in the EPSO, the conductor of the EPSYO’s Youth Symphony Ensemble, and the cello instructor at the El Paso Conservatory of Music.

He is also currently the orchestra and dual-credit music appreciation instructor at Burges High School in the El Paso Independent School District. He is a certified public-school teacher in the state of Texas.

I’m thrilled to be able to say that our organization will be run by our teachers, for our teachers. We will be redesigning the youth orchestras to serve the needs of the students in our region, so that joining our organization becomes the norm for our passionate orchestra and band students, not the exception. We are first and foremost school-teachers, and that will be reflected in our work. Nathan Black, General Manager, EPYSO

Nathan Black replaces James Welsch who left in November 2021 to move back home to be closer to his family and take over as Music Director and Symphonic Orchestra Conductor of the Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras.

Nathan will assume his duties as general manager of EPSYO May 1, 2022. In addition, he produces and hosts 88.5 FM KTEP’s “El Paso Symphony Orchestra Broadcast,” and as of 2022 is the resident lecturer of EPSO’s “Opening Notes” series.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.