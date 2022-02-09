EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso has partnered with the Paso del Norte Community Foundation (PdNCF) to establish the Mental Health Matters NAMI El Paso Fund.

The fund will be part of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation to provide a designated, long-term, and sustainable source of support for NAMI El Paso that is invested for growth.

Opening this fund is a sign of strength and stability for our organization, following challenges over the years and most recently the pandemic. We are humbled by the continued support of our community and we are grateful for this new opportunity for El Pasoans to grow resources that benefit mental health education, awareness, and support in our community. Isido Torres, Exec. Director of NAMI El Paso

Organizers share that the endowment fund helps ensure NAMI El Paso’s sustainability in the community and ensures NAMI El Paso can meet the community’s long term needs of providing mental awareness, education and advocacy.

