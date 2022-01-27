EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso will host their second annual ‘Bake the Stigma’ cake auction fundraiser next week.

The Bake the Stigma cake auction, will be held at Amano Artist Cooperative (210 Poplar St.) on February 4, 2022. Community members can bid on cakes created by local bakers.

Cakes are decorated with gray on the outside to represent the mental health struggles faced by individuals, and the inside bright and colorful to represent hope! All proceeds raised will go toward continuing to provide free NAMI El Paso educational programs in the borderland.

“Bringing events to the public deepens our relationship with the community in a fun and interactive way, building on our mission of breaking stigmas that surround mental health,” Isidro Torres, NAMI El Paso’s Executive Director.

Local bakers participating include CakeaholicsEP, Lacy Lane Sweets & Treats, La Mil Usos, Melicious Cakes, Party Explosion, and Susie’s Cakes. Free Coffee will be provided, courtesy of Picacho Coffee Roasters.

