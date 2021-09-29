NAMI El Paso to host annual walk for mental health advocacy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso invites the community to participate in its annual walk to celebrate its “Mental Health for All” event October 9.

NAMI El Paso unites people every year in October with their NAMIWalks event. The event also features mental health advocates and NAMI partners from all across the nation.

NAMIWalks remains one of the top mental health walk series in the country. In El Paso, NAMIWalks is the largest mental health awareness event, NAMI El Paso officials said.

This will be the second year that NAMI El Paso hosts the event virtually and in person. Their in-person walk will operate in compliance with the local health department’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Participants can walk in person at Ascarate Park from 8:30 am to 12 pm October 9, or virtually, at their own pace.

NAMI El Paso suggests the following for participants:

Walk 7,000+ steps for a 5K your way, either by joining NAMI El Paso at Ascarate Park or at a location of your choice

Plan a craft day with your kids

Hold a virtual bake-off with your team

Practice self-care with a favorite hobby: yoga, gardening, knitting

Do a 5K on the treadmill or stationary bike

Create a safe and socially distanced stroll in your neighborhood

NAMI El Paso encourages participants to take photos or videos to share on social media with the hashtags, #NotAlone and #NAMIWalksEP.

To register for the event, click here.

