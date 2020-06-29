Name of woman killed in Sunday night’s Northeast El Paso crash is released by police

1  of  2
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have released the name of the woman hit and killed by a car Sunday night in Northeast El Paso.

Jazmin Renteria, 28, was struck by a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant at about 8:17 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Mohair. She died at the scene from her injuries.

A news release from the El Paso Police Department said Renteria and her brother were walking eastbound on the right side of Mohair when she was hit by the vehicle, driven by Christopher Roney, 31.

Police said Roney, was also eastbound and was looking back at a toddler in the backseat of the vehicle when he hit Renteria.

“At this time pedestrians in the roadway and driver inattention are factors in this collision,” police said.

Police did not say if any charges would or would not come from the accident.

Renteria’s death is the 41st traffic fatality of the year, compared to 31 last year.

